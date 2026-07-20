Acuative Partners with Redgate to Deliver Fully Managed Database DevOps Solutions Across the Middle East

Acuative Redgate

Automated database deployments, compliance-ready test data management, and proactive monitoring, without adding operational burden to internal teams.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acuative, a leading managed network and technology services provider, today announced a new partnership with Redgate Software, the trusted provider of database DevOps solutions headquartered in Cambridge, UK. As a certified Redgate partner, Acuative will deliver Redgate's end-to-end database toolset as a fully procured, deployed, and managed service, bringing enterprise-grade database automation, monitoring, compliance capabilities, and locally hosted SaaS to organizations across the Middle East.A key component of the partnership is Acuative's ability to offer Redgate solutions hosted on Acuative's cloud infrastructure within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, giving organisations the flexibility of a SaaS delivery model while meeting local hosting requirements and data residency obligations. Through this partnership, enterprises in the region can now access the full power of the Redgate platform without the need for dedicated in-house database DevOps expertise. Acuative's certified engineers handle every stage of the engagement from procurement and deployment to ongoing management, ensuring customers extract full value from the platform from day one.Why This Partnership MattersDatabase DevOps remains one of the most complex and high-risk areas of enterprise IT. Manual deployment processes, inconsistent compliance practices, and limited access to realistic test data slow down development cycles and increase the likelihood of costly errors. By combining Redgate's market-leading toolset with Acuative's managed services delivery model, the two companies are tackling these challenges head-on, re-establishing governance and control in environments where speed and complexity are already the norm.Automate Database Deployments with Redgate FlywayEliminate manual, error-prone deployment processes. Acuative implements Redgate Flyway to automate database change pipelines, reducing deployment time, improving release consistency, and minimizing production risk.Future-Proof Database Monitoring with Redgate MonitorProactively monitor database health, performance, and drift. Acuative's managed service leverages Redgate Monitor to keep enterprise databases running at peak performance, detecting issues before they become outages and helping teams maintain business continuity.Enable DevOps Test Data Management with Redgate Test Data ManagerProvide development and QA teams with compliance-ready, masked test data at scale. Redgate Test Data Manager enables teams to work with realistic data while protecting sensitive information and supporting regulatory requirements.Redgate Solutions, Fully Managed by AcuativeAcuative delivers the full Redgate toolset as a procured, deployed, and managed service. Organizations can choose to consume these solutions through Acuative’s cloud-hosted SaaS environment within the Kingdom or deploy them according to their operational requirements. This model eliminates the need for dedicated in-house database DevOps expertise while ensuring enterprise teams get full value from the platform, with Acuative’s certified engineers providing the continuity, oversight, and regional support to make it sustainable long-term."As the Middle East accelerates its digital and AI ambitions, the organizations that pull ahead will be the ones in control of their data foundations. The partnership with Acuative means enterprises in the region can automate with confidence and scale securely on foundations that are governed, compliant, and ready for what's next." - Renu Martingale, Interim Director of Strategic Alliances, Redgate Software"The Middle East enterprise market is ready for a smarter approach to database DevOps, and this partnership gives our customers exactly that. By combining Redgate's world-class toolset with Acuative's managed services model and regional expertise, we're removing the barriers that have traditionally made database automation feel out of reach. Enterprises can now move faster, stay compliant, and protect their data without overstretching their internal teams." - Alif Jegham, Head of Middle East, AcuativeAbout AcuativeFounded in 1984 and headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, Acuative is a managed network and technology services provider serving enterprise clients across North America and the Middle East. As a certified partner to leading technology vendors, Acuative delivers managed connectivity, observability, field services, and technology deployment solutions that help organizations modernize their infrastructure and reduce operational complexity. For more information, visit www.acuative.com or contact info@acuative.com.About RedgateRedgate puts businesses in control of their databases, supporting automation with confidence, enabling secure scaling, and helping people to realize value and unlock growth through AI. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, more than 200,000 data professionals across the globe, including 92% of the Fortune 100, rely on Redgate’s solutions to enable automation, resilience and efficiency throughout the database lifecycle, ensuring they get the most value out of their databases. For more information, visit www.red-gate.com

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