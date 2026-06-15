Acuative Appoints Will Harvey as Chief Revenue Officer and Operating Partner

Acuative Logo Will Harvey, Acuative CRO

Telecom Industry Veteran and Former AT&T Executive Will Harvey Joins Acuative to Accelerate Channel Growth and Revenue Expansion

FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acuative, a leading provider of network infrastructure and managed services, today announced the appointment of Will Harvey as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Operating Partner. Harvey brings more than 35 years of telecommunications and technology services experience to the role, including a proven track record of building and scaling multi-billion-dollar sales organizations and channel programs at AT&T.Harvey most recently served as an Independent Advisor for technology services and private investment executives on channel and business transformation, ecosystem-driven growth strategies and value creation. Prior to that, he spent the bulk of his career at AT&T, where he held two landmark leadership positions. As the architect and leader of AT&T Business' Network Integration unit, Harvey built and managed a $2.3 billion business and P&L. The organization delivered complex, end-to-end technology solutions for enterprise and public-sector customers across major industry verticals, supported by a global ecosystem of partners and operations spanning multiple continents.Harvey also led AT&T’s Alliance Channel, transforming it into a multi-billion program serving small business, mid-market, and enterprise customers. Under his leadership, the channel expanded its scope through improved compensation structures, enhanced service enablement, and sharper customer targeting—capabilities directly applicable to Acuative’s own channel growth ambitions.“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Will to the Acuative family. His ability to build and scale direct and indirect revenue engines on a global scale is exactly what we need as we enter this next chapter of growth. Will’s deep expertise and innovation in channel development, enterprise and public sector solutions, and technology ecosystems aligns perfectly with our strategy to expand our partner network and accelerate revenue. I have no doubt that his leadership will be transformative for our channel business and for Acuative as a whole.” — Vince Sciarra, CEO, Acuative“Acuative's strong foundation and differentiated capabilities position the company well as organizations modernize their networks to support AI-driven initiatives and digital transformation. I see a tremendous opportunity to accelerate growth through a robust channel strategy and an ecosystem of innovative partners. I'm excited to join Vince and the Acuative team as we deliver long-term value for customers, partners, and stakeholders.”— Will Harvey, CRO and Operating Partner, AcuativeHarvey will oversee partner recruitment and enablement, overall sales expansion, and the development of new go-to-market strategies that leverage Acuative's core offerings, including Managed Connectivity, Field Services, Installation, and Network Management.About AcuativeAcuative is a leading managed network and technology services company helping enterprises design, deploy, and manage the critical infrastructure that keeps their businesses running. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Acuative delivers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions — including managed connectivity (AcuConnect), lifecycle management, and field services. With decades of experience and a commitment to end-to-end service excellence, Acuative empowers organizations to stay connected, agile, and ahead of what's next. www.acuative.com

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