Acuative Named Installation and Support Partner for T-Mobile's Revolutionary SuperBroadband Solution

Acuative to Lead Nationwide Deployment at Scale, Powering the Future of Business Connectivity.

FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acuative, a leading provider of network infrastructure and managed services, today announced it has been named the installation and field services partner for T-Mobile's (NASDAQ: TMUS) groundbreaking SuperBroadband solution — a first-of-its-kind business internet platform that converges America's fastest 5G network with Starlink satellite broadband to deliver virtually unbreakable connectivity for businesses nationwide.As T-Mobile's deployment partner, Acuative will leverage its extensive field services organization and nationwide technician footprint to execute installations at scale, ensuring businesses across every market — from major metropolitan areas to the most remote locations in the country — can rapidly adopt and activate SuperBroadband services.Enabling a New Era of Business ConnectivityAcuative's role as installation and support partner is central to making this vision a reality at the speed and scale businesses demand.“At Acuative, we have spent over 40 years building the expertise, the people, and the national infrastructure to deploy complex networks at scale. This partnership is the culmination of everything we do — and we are ready to deliver." Vince Sciarra, Chief Executive Officer of Acuative.Nationwide Deployment at ScaleAcuative brings decades of experience executing complex, large-scale network infrastructure deployments across diverse environments, industries, and geographies. The company's field services organization is purpose-built for exactly this kind of mission-critical rollout, combining:• A nationwide network of certified field technicians ready to deploy across all 50 states• Proven project management frameworks built for high-volume, time-sensitive installations• Deep expertise in enterprise network infrastructure, last-mile connectivity, and site readiness• End-to-end logistics and coordination capabilities that minimize downtime and accelerate time-to-value for business customersWith demand for reliable, high-performance business connectivity accelerating across every sector — from retail and healthcare to manufacturing, logistics, oil & gas and financial services — Acuative and T-Mobile are positioned to meet the market at a pivotal moment.About AcuativeAcuative develops and manages voice and data networks for businesses, delivering network integration, engineering, network administration, performance monitoring, and security services. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, Acuative has built a global organization that helps enterprise and carrier customers design, deploy, and optimize the networks that power their businesses. For more information, visit www.acuative.com About T-MobileT-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unleashing their lives through the latest technology. For more information, please visit https://www.t-mobile.com

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