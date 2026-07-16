The Electric Guitar Enters the Digital Age

Phil X unveils the Cream Guitars Voltage Da Vinci on stage at Madison Square Garden, introducing a new era of visual innovation for the electric guitar. Phil X with the Cream Guitars Voltage Da Vinci before its official debut at Madison Square Garden. Phil X with the Cream Guitars Voltage Da Vinci before its official debut at Madison Square Garden.

The Voltage Da Vinci introduces proprietary electromagnetic paint technology, redefining the future of electric guitar design.

MONTERREY, NUEVO LEON, MEXICO, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexican company Cream Guitars debuts the world’s first electromagnetic-paint guitar on one of music’s biggest stages.The history of the electric guitar has largely been defined by improvements in sound.On July 12, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, that history expanded into an entirely new dimension.During Bon Jovi’s Bon Jovi Forever performance, guitarist Phil X introduced the Voltage Da Vinci by Cream Guitars, showcasing a breakthrough platform that merges industrial design, embedded electronics and electromagnetic paint technology into a single musical instrument.Unlike conventional finishes, the Voltage Da Vinci can electronically transform its appearance, opening possibilities for live performance, digital content creation and artistic expression that previously did not exist.The project required more than five years of multidisciplinary research involving electronics, software, materials engineering and industrial design.Rather than asking how a guitar should sound, Cream Guitars asked how an instrument should evolve in an era where artists build visual identities across concerts, streaming platforms and social media.The Madison Square Garden debut demonstrates that innovation in musical instruments is no longer limited to pickups or amplifiers—it now includes intelligent surfaces capable of redefining how instruments communicate visually with audiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.