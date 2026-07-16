A New Chapter in Guitar History Begins at Madison Square Garden

Phil X unveils the Cream Guitars Voltage Da Vinci on stage at Madison Square Garden, introducing a new era of visual innovation for the electric guitar. Phil X with the Cream Guitars Voltage Da Vinci before its official debut at Madison Square Garden. Phil X performs with the Cream Guitars Voltage Da Vinci, the world's first professional electric guitar featuring proprietary electromagnetic paint technology.

Phil X unveiled the world's first electromagnetic paint guitar on one of rock's most legendary stages, signaling a new era in musical instrument innovation.

MONTERREY, NUEVO LEON, MEXICO, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cream Guitars’ Voltage Da Vinci makes its world debut with Phil X during Bon Jovi Forever.New York City, July 13, 2026 — On July 12, inside the legendary Madison Square Garden, a new chapter in the evolution of the electric guitar unfolded before thousands of fans.During Bon Jovi’s Bon Jovi Forever concert, guitarist Phil X debuted the Cream Guitars Voltage Da Vinci, performing with the instrument on two of the band’s most iconic songs, “It’s My Life” and “Livin’ on a Prayer.”More than another custom guitar, the Voltage Da Vinci introduced a technology never before seen on a major concert stage: an instrument featuring electromagnetic paint technology capable of electronically transforming its visual appearance while maintaining the performance, feel and reliability demanded by world-class touring musicians.Developed over more than five years by Cream Guitars, the project combines industrial design, advanced electronics, software engineering and premium guitar craftsmanship into a single creative platform.Rather than treating the guitar as a static object, the Voltage Da Vinci reimagines it as a living instrument capable of evolving visually alongside the music.Its debut at Madison Square Garden marked the first public appearance of this technology before a global audience, placing one of rock’s most iconic stages at the center of what Cream Guitars believes is the beginning of a new era for musical instruments.“This was never about changing colors,” said Luis Ortiz, Founder and CEO of Cream Guitars. “It was about giving musicians an instrument capable of expressing identity as dynamically as the music they create.”For Cream Guitars, the Madison Square Garden performance represents not only a milestone for the company, but a statement that innovation in the guitar industry can still redefine the future of one of music’s most iconic instruments.

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