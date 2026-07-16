Frederick County Agriculture Innovation Grant Awards Announced



FREDERICK, Md. – Frederick County continues to support agricultural innovation and economic growth through its Agriculture Innovation Grant program. County Executive Jessica Fitzwater has announced $150,185 in grant awards as part of the March 2026 cycle. Six agricultural businesses were selected to receive funding for projects through this competitive grant program.

“The Agriculture Innovation Grant program helps Frederick County farmers and agribusinesses embrace new ideas and grow their operations,” said County Executive Jessica Fitzwater. “We are committed to supporting innovative projects and building a stronger agricultural economy to lay a foundation for a resilient and prosperous future.”

Projects awarded in this cycle are expected to create eight full-time and ten part-time jobs across Frederick County’s agricultural sector. Grant recipients include:

Blue Dreams USA, Frederick- $30,000 to construct a hydroponic greenhouse to expand tea and herb production.

Frederick- $30,000 to construct a hydroponic greenhouse to expand tea and herb production. Good Soil Farm, Emmitsburg- $25,022 towards vegetable wash station improvements.

Emmitsburg- $25,022 towards vegetable wash station improvements. Linganore Winecellars, Mount Airy- $13,950 for the planting of table grapes.

Mount Airy- $13,950 for the planting of table grapes. Scenic View Orchards, Sabillasville- $24,500 to convert a shipping container into a controlled environment sweet potato curing and storage facility.

Sabillasville- $24,500 to convert a shipping container into a controlled environment sweet potato curing and storage facility. Seiss Farms LLC, Thurmont- $31,300 towards specialized equipment to add an in vitro fertilization facility to their farm.

Thurmont- $31,300 towards specialized equipment to add an in vitro fertilization facility to their farm. Tulip-Pond Farm, Union Bridge- $25,413 to purchase a drone for spraying and overseeding cover crops.

The March 2026 Agriculture Innovation Grant cycle received 31 applications requesting over $885,000, highlighting the strong demand for investment in Frederick County’s agricultural and craft beverage industries.

Since its launch in 2021, the program has awarded over $2,000,000 towards 88 projects that encourage innovation, economic growth, and business retention and expansion within the agricultural sector. The program’s strong return on investment is evident: for every dollar of County funding, recipients have added $3.67 in private investment, highlighting its significant local economic impact.

The next cycle of the County’s Agriculture Innovation Grant will open in October. For more information about the program, visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/AgGrant or contact Becca Tucker at 240-739-2013.

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CONTACT: Katie Stevens

Director

Office of Agriculture

240-285-2795