Expect Delays During Hauling Operation on Ballenger Creek Pike on July 16
FREDERICK, Md. – A large, slow moving hauling operation will be conducted on Ballenger Creek Pike between English Muffin Way and Manor Woods Road between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2026. Vehicles will be allowed to pass the hauling operation when conditions allow, but this activity has the potential to create delays for local travelers.
Motorists planning to use this portion of Ballenger Creek Pike during the hauling operation are encouraged to find alternate roues to avoid delays.
For additional information, contact Osbey Zimmerman, Construction Inspection Manager, Office of Construction Inspection, at 301-600-3514 or via email at OZimmerman@FrederickCountyMD.gov.
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CONTACT: Osbey Zimmerman
Division of Public Works
301-600-3514
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