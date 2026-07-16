Frederick County Invites Public to Attend Informational Open Houses on Data Centers

FREDERICK, Md. – County Executive Jessica Fitzwater announced two informational open houses for the public to learn about how Frederick County regulates data center development. These sessions are designed so people can meet directly with department and agency officials to ask questions and learn about steps the County has taken in response to community input. There will be no formal public comment or testimony during these sessions.

Open houses will be held:

Wednesday, September 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Claggett Center, 3035 Buckeystown Pike, Adamstown, MD 21710

Wednesday, September 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Urbana Volunteer Fire Department’s banquet hall, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick, MD 21704

County Executive Fitzwater announced the open houses earlier this month alongside the issuance of two executive orders following the Maryland Supreme Court’s decision that prevents the County's zoning restrictions on data centers from appearing on the ballot this fall. The first executive order stops the County from accepting and processing applications for Critical Digital Infrastructure until December 31, after the State releases its Data Center Impact Analysis. A second order requires data center developers provide proof of registration with Maryland's Public Service Commission before starting the County’s development review process, boosting transparency on energy use.

Various County agencies will have representatives available, each hosting an informational table where people can learn how the agency’s work relates to data center oversight. Attendees will be able to move through the room at their own pace, speak with staff, and review materials.

Participating County agencies will include:

Office of the County Executive

Agriculture

Communications and Public Engagement

Emergency Management

Energy and Environment

Fire and Rescue Services

Health Department

Planning and Permitting

Public Works

Water and Sewer Utilities

These informational open houses are part of the County’s commitment to transparency and education following significant community interest and concern. The focus is on explaining how existing laws and regulations apply, who is responsible for enforcing them, and what the County is doing to responsibly manage potential data center development.

Frederick County continues its work to ensure that all data center-related decisions prioritize public safety, environmental protection, compliance with the law, and transparency. Data centers are now the most regulated industry in Frederick County.

To learn more, visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/DataCenters.

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CONTACT: Hope Morris

Communications Manager

Office of Communications and Public Engagement

301-600-2590