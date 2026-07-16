Traffic Alert: Interstate 81 southbound emergency road work in Roanoke County

SALEM – Emergency roadwork on southbound Interstate 81 in Salem and Roanoke County will impact drivers this weekend.

As part of emergency roadwork in Roanoke County, Interstate 81 southbound between exit 141 and 140 will be reduced to one lane from Friday, July 17 at 9 p.m. to Sunday, July 19 at 10 a.m. The 141 on-ramp onto southbound I-81 will also be closed as part of this work.

An alternate route is available for drivers going southbound by getting off I-81 at exit 141, going to the roundabout at Route 311, and getting back onto I-81 at exit 140. For drivers who normally use exit 141 on-ramp to get onto southbound I-81, access is available by using exit 140 on-ramp instead.

Expect delays and heavy congestion during these closures and use alternate routes.

For the latest road conditions in Virginia, use VDOT’s 511 free mobile app, visit 511 Virginia and follow the VDOT Salem District on Facebook or X.