County Receives Grant to Fund Retired Senior Volunteer Program

The Cape May County Board of Commissioners today accepted a grant award from the Corporation for National and Community Service to support the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) for fiscal year 2026 and beyond. The grant will provide essential funding to engage seniors in meaningful volunteer service that strengthens the community.

The resolution, approved on July 14, accepts the $130,500 grant for the period of June 24, 2026, through March 31, 2029. This includes a federal share of $92,500, a local cash match of $38,000, and an excess amount of $7,581. The program, administered through the Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services, has successfully operated in the county for decades, connecting volunteers 55 and older with opportunities to serve local organizations, schools, veterans, and residents in need.

RSVP volunteers contribute thousands of hours annually supporting a variety of diverse initiatives. These programs include Healthy Futures, Aging in Place, chronic disease self-management programs, companionship for veterans, financial literacy support and more. RSVP addresses senior needs identified through annual assessments and partners with numerous local organizations.

“RSVP is a tremendous asset to Cape May County, allowing our experienced seniors to share their talents while improving lives and building stronger communities,” said Director Leonard C. Desiderio. “Whether it’s helping veterans, supporting education, or promoting healthy aging, this funding ensures the ongoing, positive impact of our senior volunteers.”

The Board of Commissioners has long sponsored the program alongside federal funding, recognizing its value in fostering civic engagement and supporting vital community services.

For more information or to learn how to volunteer, visit the Division of Aging and Disability Services at https://capemaycountynj.gov/1056/Programs-and-Services