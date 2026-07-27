Cape May County Celebrates 50th Annual Senior Art Show

A longstanding art show is celebrating a major milestone. The 50th Annual Cape May County Senior Art Show will open on Aug. 21. The Cape May County Board of Commissioners and the Division of Aging and Disability Services annually support the show, which recognizes and showcases the creativity, talent, and artistic achievements of Cape May County's older adults. The show takes place this year at Atlantic Cape Community College – Cape May County Campus.

Artists from throughout Cape May County who are 60 years of age or older will exhibit their artwork in a wide variety of media. The exhibition allows residents and visitors alike to experience the artistic contributions of local seniors, and to recognize the important role that creativity plays in healthy and active aging.

The public is invited to view the artwork at Atlantic Cape Community College, Cape May County Campus, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Aug. 21 through Sept. 2. Admission is free.

A special recognition ceremony honoring all participating artists will be held on Sept. 3, at 11:30 a.m. at the College. Family members, friends, and members of the community are encouraged to attend and celebrate the accomplishments of the participating artists.

Artwork will be judged in both Professional and Non-Professional categories in the following disciplines: Oil, Acrylic, Watercolor, Pastels, Drawing, Sculpture, Photography, Digital/Computer Art, Mixed Media, Craft, and Print.

First-place winners in each category will be eligible to advance to the 60th Annual New Jersey State Senior Citizens Art Show, which will be held at Meadow Lakes Senior Living Community, 300 Meadow Lakes in East Windsor. The statewide exhibition will be open to the public from Sept. 28 through Nov. 4 and showcases award-winning artwork from senior artists across New Jersey, while providing participants with the opportunity to gain broader recognition.

“The Senior Art Show is a community treasure that highlights the remarkable creativity and lifelong passions of talented seniors in our community," said Cape May County Commissioner Will Morey. “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of this event, it is our privilege to support opportunities for our ‘experienced’ residents to share their artistic accomplishments and, in doing so, inspire others.”

The deadline to enter the Cape May County Senior Art Show is Aug. 1. Interested artists may obtain an application and additional information by contacting the Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services and ask for Theresa at 609-886-2784.