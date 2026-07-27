Cape May County Park & Zoo Welcomes Grant's Zebra Foal

The Cape May County Park & Zoo is delighted to announce the birth of a Grant's zebra foal, born on July 17 to mother Lydia and sired by the herd's stallion, Ziggy.

The filly marks Lydia's fourth foal at the Cape May County Park & Zoo and is an exciting addition to the zoo's growing zebra herd. Visitors may notice her spending much of the day resting, an important part of healthy early development. Between naps, guests can watch her nursing, staying close to Lydia, and beginning to explore the exhibit alongside the rest of the herd.

"Every birth at the zoo reflects the important work taking place right here in Cape May County," said Commissioner Andrew Bulakowski, the Board's liaison to the Cape May County Park & Zoo. "It is a wonderful moment for our community, and I hope residents and visitors will stop by to welcome the newest member of the herd."

Grant's zebras are a subspecies of the Plains zebra native to the grasslands of central and eastern Africa. After an approximately 13-month gestation, zebra foals are born remarkably well-developed, and within minutes they are standing and can run within about an hour of birth.

The birth represents another success for the Cape May County Park & Zoo's ongoing commitment to the care and conservation of wildlife.