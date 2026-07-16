Senator Anwar Issues Statement on Eversource’s Proposed 18% Rate Increase

July 16, 2026

Today, Senator Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, released the following statement after Eversource filed for a rate increase that could raise the average residential customer’s monthly bill by 18%:

“It is hard to accept that a company making billions of dollars in profits, while paying its top executives millions, keeps coming back to working families and asking them to pay even more. The people making these decisions are not the ones climbing poles in the middle of a storm or sitting at the kitchen table trying to figure out how to pay another higher electric bill.

“What makes this even more frustrating is the timing. We are in the middle of a hot summer, and families are already struggling with the rising cost of groceries, housing, childcare, and just about everything else. Electricity is not a luxury—it is a necessity. No one should have to choose between keeping their home cool and paying for other essentials.

“Our residents should not be expected to shoulder higher bills simply to protect a corporation’s profits. Connecticut families deserve a utility company that understands the financial realities people are living with every day, not one that keeps asking them to carry a heavier burden,” Senator Anwar said.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Hugh McQuaid | Hugh.McQuaid@cga.ct.gov

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