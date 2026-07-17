Duff Responds to Trump’s National Address

July 16, 2026

“A declaration of war. An international crisis. A nation mourning together. When a president takes over the airwaves in prime time, it’s supposed to meet the moment. Tonight did the opposite. The most powerful man in the world used it to whine about an election he lost over five years ago. It was pointless, it was embarrassing, and it was beneath the office.

“While the president chews on grievances from 2020, families in Connecticut are watching prices climb and a war overseas spiral with no end in sight. That’s what a real address would have been about. Here in Connecticut, we’re not waiting on Washington Republicans. We’re protecting our voters, lowering costs, and doing the work the people actually sent us to do. Donald Trump lost. He’s still losing. We don’t want the American people to lose. And the rest of us have a country to run.”

– Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) responds to President Trump’s speech addressing the nation.

Contact: Kevin Coughlin | kevin.coughlin@cga.ct.gov | 203-710-0193

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