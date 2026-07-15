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TOMORROW: SEN. LESSER, OTHERS ANNOUNCE STATE FUNDING FOR NEW AMBULANCE AT MIDDLESEX HOSPITAL

July 15, 2026

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***NEWS ADVISORY***

TOMORROW: SEN. LESSER, OTHERS ANNOUNCE STATE FUNDING FOR NEW AMBULANCE AT MIDDLESEX HOSPITAL

MIDDLETOWN – State Senator Matt Lesser (D-Middletown) and local officials will host a press conference at 11 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, July 16, to announce the funding they secured in the recent state budget to purchase a new ambulance for Middlesex Hospital.

WHO: Sen. Matt Lesser, Middlesex Hospital officials, others

WHAT: Announcement of $300,000 secured in the recent state budget by Middletown’s Democratic legislators to purchase a new ambulance for Middlesex Hospital

WHEN: 11 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, July 16, 2026

WHERE: Outside the main hospital entrance at the illuminated sign, Middlesex Hospital, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown

Thursday’s speakers include:

  • LT Governor Susan Bysiewicz
  • State Senator Matt Lesser
  • State Representative Kai Belton
  • State Representative Brandon Chafee
  • Middletown Mayor Gene Nocera
  • Adaline Strumolo, Medicaid Director, CT Department of Social Services
  • Middlesex Hospital President and CEO Vin Capece
  • Dr. Jonathan Bankoff, Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine
  • Kelly Haeckel, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services

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TOMORROW: SEN. LESSER, OTHERS ANNOUNCE STATE FUNDING FOR NEW AMBULANCE AT MIDDLESEX HOSPITAL

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