TOMORROW: SEN. LESSER, OTHERS ANNOUNCE STATE FUNDING FOR NEW AMBULANCE AT MIDDLESEX HOSPITAL
***NEWS ADVISORY***
TOMORROW: SEN. LESSER, OTHERS ANNOUNCE STATE FUNDING FOR NEW AMBULANCE AT MIDDLESEX HOSPITAL
MIDDLETOWN – State Senator Matt Lesser (D-Middletown) and local officials will host a press conference at 11 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, July 16, to announce the funding they secured in the recent state budget to purchase a new ambulance for Middlesex Hospital.
WHO: Sen. Matt Lesser, Middlesex Hospital officials, others
WHAT: Announcement of $300,000 secured in the recent state budget by Middletown’s Democratic legislators to purchase a new ambulance for Middlesex Hospital
WHEN: 11 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, July 16, 2026
WHERE: Outside the main hospital entrance at the illuminated sign, Middlesex Hospital, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown
Thursday’s speakers include:
- LT Governor Susan Bysiewicz
- State Senator Matt Lesser
- State Representative Kai Belton
- State Representative Brandon Chafee
- Middletown Mayor Gene Nocera
- Adaline Strumolo, Medicaid Director, CT Department of Social Services
- Middlesex Hospital President and CEO Vin Capece
- Dr. Jonathan Bankoff, Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine
- Kelly Haeckel, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services
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