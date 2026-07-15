July 15, 2026

***NEWS ADVISORY***

TOMORROW: SEN. LESSER, OTHERS ANNOUNCE STATE FUNDING FOR NEW AMBULANCE AT MIDDLESEX HOSPITAL

MIDDLETOWN – State Senator Matt Lesser (D-Middletown) and local officials will host a press conference at 11 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, July 16, to announce the funding they secured in the recent state budget to purchase a new ambulance for Middlesex Hospital.

WHO: Sen. Matt Lesser, Middlesex Hospital officials, others

WHAT: Announcement of $300,000 secured in the recent state budget by Middletown’s Democratic legislators to purchase a new ambulance for Middlesex Hospital

WHEN: 11 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, July 16, 2026

WHERE: Outside the main hospital entrance at the illuminated sign, Middlesex Hospital, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown

Thursday’s speakers include:

LT Governor Susan Bysiewicz

State Senator Matt Lesser

State Representative Kai Belton

State Representative Brandon Chafee

Middletown Mayor Gene Nocera

Adaline Strumolo, Medicaid Director, CT Department of Social Services

Middlesex Hospital President and CEO Vin Capece

Dr. Jonathan Bankoff, Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine

Kelly Haeckel, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services

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