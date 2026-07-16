GE Vernova Completes new Frontier Campus

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that GE Vernova has completed its new Frontier Campus at the company's Advanced Research Center in Niskayuna, Schenectady County. The company plans to create 75 new jobs on-site, strengthening the Center’s electrification and decarbonization efforts, while advancing transformative technologies including carbon dioxide removal, alternative fuels for power generation, and developing the grid of the future. The project represents a combined public-private investment of $110 million and complements New York's climate agenda by working toward a future where clean energy not only drives the state's economy, but also embodies the state's shared commitment to sustainability and opportunity.

“GE Vernova has been a long-standing partner in New York's efforts to build a stronger, more affordable and more reliable energy future,” Governor Hochul said. “Their continued investment in the Capital Region is helping drive innovation, create good jobs and advance the technology we need to power our state and our economy for the long term.”

The company invested nearly $100 million to build new state-of-the-art laboratories focused on electrification and decarbonization, expand existing facilities and rehabilitate two other buildings at this new technology campus. The company has also committed to creating at least 75 new full-time jobs at the Advanced Research Center. Empire State Development has agreed to provide up to $9.635 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits to support GE Vernova's job creation and investment efforts. Additionally, ESD awarded $6 million in FAST NY grant funding to Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority to support on-site infrastructure improvements as well as a new water line on River Road.

GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik said, “Meeting the world's growing demand for electricity will require breakthrough innovation at an unprecedented pace, and that is the fundamental goal of this best-in-class facility. These investments and new jobs reinforce our commitment to serving as an industry leader by bringing together exceptional talent, cutting-edge research and close collaboration with customers to build the technologies powering the future.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Projects like GE Vernova's new Frontier Campus demonstrate the importance of public-private partnerships to create jobs and support new economic growth. Under Governor Hochul's leadership, these strategic investments are generating dividends and growing the Capital Region's high-tech ecosystem by ensuring that the research, development and technology of tomorrow happens in New York State.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, "Innovation is essential to meeting New York's growing electricity needs while maintaining the reliable, affordable service that communities and businesses depend on. GE Vernova's continued investment in advanced grid and energy technologies strengthens New York's position as a global leader in energy innovation. With support from NYPA low-cost power allocations, GE Vernova is bringing these next-generation technologies from the laboratory to the electric grid."

Assemblymember Phil Steck said, "GE has been an important part of the 110th Assembly District for generations. The company has created good-paying jobs, helped drive our local economy, and made the Capital Region a leader in green innovation. This investment in the Frontier Campus builds on that legacy by bringing new jobs to our community and ensuring that groundbreaking research and technology continue to be developed right here in Niskayuna.”

The Frontier Campus is designed to provide customers, researchers, stakeholders and collaborators a closer look at how advanced research can move from concept to application. GE Vernova's Advanced Research Center in Niskayuna has a legacy of developing game-changing technologies, from gas turbines designed to be the world's most efficient, to advanced algorithms for efficient and resilient grid planning, operations and maintenance, to small modular nuclear reactors and technologies that can capture carbon dioxide and pure distilled water from the air.

This project further supports research and development efforts that are advancing new innovations and technologies in grid resilience and renewables integration. The cutting-edge, premier laboratory space was designed to drive down the energy use and capital expenditure of carbon capture, while developing and delivering advanced power conversion technologies; replacing 100 year old magnet-based technology with modern solid-state power electronics that give higher power density along with sophisticated flow controls that enable more flexible power system networks that make the integration of renewables faster, simpler and more robust. The company's investment will also prioritize research into multi-terminal high-voltage direct current, a key to expanding the capabilities and functionality of the United States power grid of the future. It will also strengthen the ability to connect multiple sources of power generation to the grid.

Schenectady County Legislature Chair Gary Hughes said, “GE Vernova is meeting the fast-growing demand for electricity with leading edge technology developed here in Niskayuna that will help to electrify and decarbonize the world. Schenectady County is grateful for GE Vernova’s investment here and the strong support of Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for working closely with Schenectady County, Metroplex and the Town of Niskayuna to make this new Frontier Campus a reality for our community.”

Town of Niskayuna Supervisor Erin Cassady-Dorion said, “GE Vernova has been part of the fabric of Niskayuna for generations, and we could not be prouder to see them deepen their roots here with the new Frontier Campus. The people who work at the Advanced Research Center are our neighbors and friends, and this investment means even more of them will help shape the community we love. We are grateful for GE Vernova’s continued commitment to Niskayuna, Governor Hochul's continued support, and are excited for what comes next.”

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 40 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors. The State is also working to advance the historic $2 billion Sustainable Future Program, which will deliver targeted funding to lower emissions, reduce household energy costs and spur green job growth.