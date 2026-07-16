Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: July 17, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM

Location: 375 Seguinland Road, Georgetown, ME 04548

State Park: Reid

Event Type: Nature Exploration

Join Park Rangers Elle and Josh for a look into a well-known Maine crustacean! We will read The Lobster Lady, someone in the group will be turned into a lobster, and finish with a craft! Meet at the pavilion.

Join Meeting

Contact Name: The Park

Contact Phone: 207-371-2303

Cost: Programs are free with park admission. Day use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $6.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $8.00 non residents age 12-64, $2.00 non residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free



Related Documents:

July 2026 programs at Reid State Park (71 KB)