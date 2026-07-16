Lobster! at Reid State Park
Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: July 17, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: 375 Seguinland Road, Georgetown, ME 04548
State Park: Reid
Event Type: Nature Exploration
Join Park Rangers Elle and Josh for a look into a well-known Maine crustacean! We will read The Lobster Lady, someone in the group will be turned into a lobster, and finish with a craft! Meet at the pavilion.
Contact Name: The Park
Contact Phone: 207-371-2303
Cost: Programs are free with park admission. Day use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $6.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $8.00 non residents age 12-64, $2.00 non residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free
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