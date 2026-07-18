Hike with the Ranger at Camden Hills State Park- Nature Trail to Mt. Battie
Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: July 18, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location: 280 Belfast Rd. Camden, ME 04843
State Park: Camden Hills
Event Type: Nature Exploration
Meet at the park entry booth. Join a Park Ranger to hike the Nature Trail to Mt. Battie. Please wear sturdy boots, sunscreen, bug repellent, and bring plenty of water and binoculars if you have them. Moderate Hike, 2.4 miles roundtrip.
Contact Name: Camden Hills State Park
Contact Phone: (207) 236-3109
Cost: Free for campers registered at Camden Hills. Day use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $4.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $6.00 non residents age 12-64, $2.00 non residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free
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