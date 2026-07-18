Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: July 18, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location: 280 Belfast Rd. Camden, ME 04843
State Park: Camden Hills
Event Type: Nature Exploration

Meet at the park entry booth. Join a Park Ranger to hike the Nature Trail to Mt. Battie. Please wear sturdy boots, sunscreen, bug repellent, and bring plenty of water and binoculars if you have them. Moderate Hike, 2.4 miles roundtrip.

Join Meeting

Contact Name: Camden Hills State Park
Contact Phone: (207) 236-3109
Cost: Free for campers registered at Camden Hills. Day use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $4.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $6.00 non residents age 12-64, $2.00 non residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free
Related Website

Related Documents:

July 2026 programs at Camden Hills State Park (200 KB)