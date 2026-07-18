Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: July 18, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Location: 280 Belfast Rd. Camden, ME 04843

State Park: Camden Hills

Event Type: Nature Exploration

Meet at the park entry booth. Join a Park Ranger to hike the Nature Trail to Mt. Battie. Please wear sturdy boots, sunscreen, bug repellent, and bring plenty of water and binoculars if you have them. Moderate Hike, 2.4 miles roundtrip.

Join Meeting

Contact Name: Camden Hills State Park

Contact Phone: (207) 236-3109

Cost: Free for campers registered at Camden Hills. Day use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $4.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $6.00 non residents age 12-64, $2.00 non residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free

Related Website



Related Documents:

July 2026 programs at Camden Hills State Park (200 KB)