Sheila Bowens-Bratts Named New Youth Home Director

Durham, N.C. - Durham County Government is pleased to announce the selection of Sheila Bowens-Bratts as the new director of the Durham Youth Home. Bowens-Bratts, a veteran juvenile detention professional, with nearly 30 years in youth rehabilitation, replaces former long-time Youth Home Director Angela Nunn who retired earlier this year.

“I am excited at the opportunity to work with Ms. Bratts in her new role as Youth Home Director,” said Assistant County Manager Dwane Brinson. “Finding someone with vast experience and background, combined with an unwavering desire to care for our Youth Home residents, were top goals in the recruitment. That is exactly what we have found with Ms. Bratts. The future of our Youth Home is bright under her leadership.”

Bowens-Bratts began her career as an entry-level Youth Counselor, where her ability to connect with young people and support them through challenging moments set the foundation for her long-term commitment to positive youth development. Since 1998, Bowens-Bratts has advanced through multiple leadership roles, earning recognition for her balanced approach to safety, accountability, and trauma-informed care.

Prior to the announcement of her new role, Bowens-Bratts served as a Senior Supervisor and later Assistant Director for the Durham County Youth Home. She played a key role in the planning and development of the new facility, which opened in February 2024, contributing her firsthand operational knowledge and insight into youth needs. She brings decades of experience into her role as Youth Home Director where she will oversee all operational and administrative functions of the department, ensuring that procedures, programming, and safety standards are aligned with best practices in juvenile care.

“As I transition into the role of Youth Home Director, I remain deeply committed to providing strategic leadership while ensuring our staff are supported, well‑trained, and equipped to succeed, aligning with the facility’s mission and daily operations,” said Bowens-Bratts. “By strengthening community partnerships and championing programs focused on rehabilitation, education, and positive youth development, we will continue to hold space that creates meaningful and lasting outcomes for the youth and families we serve.”

Bowens-Bratts holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from North Carolina Central University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Phoenix.

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