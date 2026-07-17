Business Reporter: A shift from adoption to outcomes

Closing the AI Velocity gap requires context, trust, and measurable value

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter Nicolas Averseng, Chief Product Officer at DataGalaxy points out that the bottleneck in enterprise AI today is not compute but the widening gap between what AI promised to deliver and the value organisations are actually realising. After years of pilots, business leaders are now demanding outcomes, not experimentation. But the root cause of disillusionment is rarely the AI model itself. The major barriers to success are that data is not consistently maintained, business-critical information lacks clear ownership and definitions, and AI-driven decisions cannot be traced back to their source. Without transparency, employees hesitate to rely on AI recommendations because accountability is unclear. In critical sectors such as banking, insurance, healthcare and critical infrastructure, where decisions directly affect customers, safety and compliance, trust is non-negotiable.The EU AI Act reflects this shift by placing trust, explainability and accountability at the centre of AI deployments. Organisations must demonstrate how AI systems reach decisions and who is responsible for them. As Edosa Odaro, author of The Values of Artificial Intelligence, argues, "success comes from measuring business outcomes, not simply AI adoption." AI initiatives must therefore be judged by the value they create. To close the AI velocity gap, AI governance must become part of the operating model: every business-critical data asset should have a defined owner, agreed business definition and measurable quality. Finally, organisations must continuously review AI initiatives and retire those that fail to deliver, ensuring investment remains focused on proven business value.To learn more about Data Galaxy and how to bring AI deployments to fruition, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About DataGalaxyDataGalaxy is a governed context layer for AI agents that allows organizations to create context, enforce trust, and track the value of their data and AI initiatives from a single place. Founded in France and rapidly expanding across Europe and the United States, DataGalaxy is trusted by more than 200 global enterprises, including Dior, Airbus, SNCF, and SwissLife.

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