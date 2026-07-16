A' Idea and Conceptual Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Idea and Conceptual Design Awards

A' Idea and Conceptual Design Awards 2026 invites innovators, concept designers and visionary creators to present groundbreaking ideas worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Idea and Conceptual Design Awards. The A' Idea and Conceptual Design Awards are open for entries by Idea Designers , Conceptual Designers, Innovation Consultants, Creative Thinkers, Brand Strategists, Industrial Designers, Product Developers, Technology Pioneers, Trendsetters, Inventors, Conceptual Artists, Idea Manufacturers, Idea Brands, Futurists, Makers, Innovators, Trailblazers, Pioneers, Ideators, Creators, Concept Artists, Architects, Experimenters, Masterminds, Founders, Builders, Authors, Idea Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Concepts, speculative projects and innovative ideas developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Idea and Conceptual Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of conceptual design proposals, Idea Designers, Conceptual Designers, Innovation Consultants, Creative Thinkers, Brand Strategists, Industrial Designers, Product Developers, Technology Pioneers, Trendsetters, Inventors, Conceptual Artists, Idea Manufacturers, Idea Brands, Futurists, Makers, Innovators, Trailblazers, Pioneers, Ideators, Creators, Concept Artists, Architects, Experimenters, Masterminds, Founders, Builders, Authors, Idea Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Idea Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Idea Awards consideration.The A' Idea and Conceptual Design Awards recognize visionary concepts, groundbreaking ideas and forward-thinking design proposals that explore future possibilities before they reach commercialization. From speculative products and experimental systems to conceptual architecture, emerging technologies and sustainable innovation, the competition celebrates creativity that challenges conventions and inspires progress. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, designers, engineers, innovation experts and industry professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on originality, feasibility, creativity, research value and design excellence.Idea Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Idea and Conceptual Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Idea and Conceptual Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Idea and Conceptual Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Idea Awards.Eligible entries include conceptual products, speculative designs, innovation proposals, prototypes, research concepts, experimental systems and visionary design ideas that could be submitted to A' Idea and Conceptual Design Awards : Innovations, Prototypes, Blueprints, Sketches, Models, Concepts, Brainstorms, Proposals and More. Idea Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/21 Award for Good Idea DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Idea and Conceptual Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Idea and Conceptual Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Idea Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Idea and Conceptual Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Idea and Conceptual Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Idea and Conceptual Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Idea Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Idea and Conceptual Design Awards. Idea Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, innovation professionals, research institutions, technology companies, investors, design leaders and creative visionaries are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=21 to see past winners of the A' International Idea and Conceptual Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/21 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across conceptual thinking, innovation, product development and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring outstanding ideas and visionary concepts, the competition encourages experimental design, future-oriented research and creative problem solving. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help designers, inventors, researchers and innovators introduce pioneering concepts to a global audience while advancing the future of design and innovation. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Idea and Conceptual Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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