Five Vehicle Crash Near Ashton

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a five-vehicle crash that occurred at 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, on US20 at milepost 367.2, just north of Ashton.

A 2026 Dodge Ram pulling a RV trailer driven by a 43-year-old male from Clinton, Utah, came upon a two-vehicle crash that Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was investigating. The Dodge moved into the passing lane on the eastbound side to give the deputy space.

A 2022 Honda Odyssey, driven by a 27-year-old male from Salt Lake City, Utah, was traveling westbound and slowed down. A 2022 Tesla Model 3, driven by a 20-year-old female from Idaho Falls, was unable to slow down and rear ended the Honda.

A 2025 GMC Sierra pulling a flatbed trailer, driven by 56-year-old male from St Anthony, moved into the eastbound passing lane where it sideswiped the Tesla and the Honda. The Tesla rotated clockwise and came to rest perpendicular in the westbound travel lane.

A 2019 Subaru Ascent, driven by a 71-year-old male from Lawrence, Kansas, tried to avoid colliding with the Tesla, and swerved into the passing lane striking the Dodge.

A Juvenile from the Honda was transported via ground ambulance and was released from the local hospital.

The roads were blocked for approximately three and a half hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County EMS, Ashton Police Department, North Fremont Fire, St Anthony Police Department, and Idaho Transportation Department.

This accident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 6 - Eastern Idaho