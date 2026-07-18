Single-Vehicle Fatality Crash in Bingham County
Bingham County, Idaho- The Idaho State Police is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred July 17, 2026, at approximately 6:55p.m., on Wooton Way and Eagle Way in Blackfoot, Idaho.
A 2000 Mercury Mountaineer, driven by a 21-year-old male from Jackson, Wyoming, was traveling westbound on Wooton Way. The Mercury left the roadway and rolled, coming to a final stop in a gravel parking lot nearby.
The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
4403/4763
Posted in District 5 - Southeastern Idaho
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.