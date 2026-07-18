Single-Vehicle Fatality Crash in Bingham County

Bingham County, Idaho- The Idaho State Police is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred July 17, 2026, at approximately 6:55p.m., on Wooton Way and Eagle Way in Blackfoot, Idaho.

A 2000 Mercury Mountaineer, driven by a 21-year-old male from Jackson, Wyoming, was traveling westbound on Wooton Way. The Mercury left the roadway and rolled, coming to a final stop in a gravel parking lot nearby.

The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

4403/4763

Posted in District 5 - Southeastern Idaho