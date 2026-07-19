Two-Vehicle Injury Crash in Irwin

Bonneville County, Idaho- The Idaho State Police is currently investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on July 18th, 2026, at approximately 10:00 p.m., on US26 at milepost 383, in Irwin.

A 2006 GMC Sierra driven by a 27-year-old male from Idaho Falls was traveling eastbound on US26 with two passengers also from Idaho Falls. A 26-year-old male passenger was in the vehicle while a 27-year-old male was in the bed of the GMC. A 2023 Tesla Model S driven by a 63-year-old male from Idaho Falls was headed eastbound on US26. The Telsa rear-end the GMC; both vehicles left the roadway. The Telsa came to rest on the eastbound shoulder; the GMC came to rest in the eastbound lanes.

The 27-year-old male passenger in the GMC was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

The roadway was blocked for approximately three and half hours while emergency responders assisted those involved.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

4403/4663/4763

Posted in District 6 - Eastern Idaho