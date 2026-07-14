Suspects Sought in Southeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating suspects who assaulted and robbed a victim in Southeast.



On Friday, June 12, 2026, at approximately 10:29 p.m., the victim and the suspects were in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The suspects assaulted the victim and took property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene before responding officers arrived. The victim was treated for minor injuries on the scene by DC Fire and EMS.



The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:



Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 260080999



