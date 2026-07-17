MPD Investigating Saratoga Avenue Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in Northeast.

On Thursday, July 16, 2026, at approximately 11:10 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and after finding no signs consistent with life, they pronounced the victim dead.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Darrius Coghill of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26099379

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