MPD Seeking Suspect in Georgia Avenue Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.
On Saturday, July 11, 2026, at approximately 6:47 a.m., Fourth District officers responded to the report of a robbery at an establishment in the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspect entered a convenience store and proceeded to take money from the cash register. The suspect fled the scene with US currency and property from the store.
The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 26096297
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