MPD Arrests Suspect in Multiple Northwest Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in multiple offenses that occurred in Northwest.

Robbery (Force and Violence): On Sunday, February 8, 2026, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the victim was standing in the 1200 block of 18th Street, Northwest. A vehicle stopped next to the victim and one of the suspects got out. The suspect forced the victim into the vehicle; they assaulted the victim and then took the victim’s property. The suspects then pushed the victim out of the vehicle and fled the scene. CCN: 26017834

On Friday, July 10, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 22-year-old Alex Girma of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

Additionally, Girma was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Robbery (Snatch): On Friday, February 13, 2026, at approximately 3:20 a.m., in the 1200 block of 22nd Street, Northwest, the suspects approached the victim from behind and one of the suspects snatched the victim’s property. When the victim attempted to grab his property back, the suspects physically pushed the victim and fled the scene. CCN: 26019480

Theft (Second Degree): On Saturday, February 21, 2026, at approximately 3:52 a.m., the suspects approached the victim and asked to use his cell phone in the 1200 block of 18th Street, Northwest. The victim complied and the group fled with the victim’s property. CCN: 26023319

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.