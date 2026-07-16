Celebrate Greenways This Saturday

July is Parks and Recreation Month, and this year’s theme, the “Power Of,” highlights the Power of Community in bringing people together through shared spaces. Greenways remain one of the most popular and widely used amenities offered by Metro Parks.

This Saturday, July 18, Metro Parks, in partnership with Greenways for Nashville, will host “Share the Trail,” a kickoff event for an on-going campaign designed to share valuable user and safety tips to help walkers, strollers, runners, cyclists and others have an enjoyable and safe experience while on our greenways and trails. In addition to providing valuable etiquette and safety information, the celebration will feature the Greenway Challenge Check-In sponsored by Greenways for Nashville, along with a special announcement from the Parks Department and more!

Metro Parks has more than 110 miles of greenways connecting neighborhoods to schools, parks, transportation, shopping and work. Often located along natural landscape features like streams, rivers and ridges, or along built features, such as railroad corridors and scenic highways, greenways provide valuable greenspace for conservation, recreation and alternative off-street transportation.

July is Parks and Recreation Month, and this year’s theme, the “Power Of,” highlights the Power of Community in bringing people together through shared spaces. Greenways remain one of the most popular and widely used amenities offered by Metro Parks.

This Saturday, July 18, Metro Parks, in partnership with Greenways for Nashville, will host “Share the Trail,” a kickoff event for an on-going campaign designed to share valuable user and safety tips to help walkers, strollers, runners, cyclists and others have an enjoyable and safe experience while on our greenways and trails. In addition to providing valuable etiquette and safety information, the celebration will feature the Greenway Challenge Check-In sponsored by Greenways for Nashville, along with a special announcement from the Parks Department and more!

Metro Parks has more than 110 miles of greenways connecting neighborhoods to schools, parks, transportation, shopping and work. Often located along natural landscape features like streams, rivers and ridges, or along built features, such as railroad corridors and scenic highways, greenways provide valuable greenspace for conservation, recreation and alternative off-street transportation.

Who

Metro Board of Parks and Recreation

What

Celebrate Greenways “Share the Trail” Event

When

10 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2026

Where

Stones River Greenway at J. Percy Priest Dam Trailhead 3778 Bell Rd, Hermitage, TN 37076

Photo/video opportunities

Variety of user groups – walkers, runners, cyclists, etc.

Colorful Hydration Station

Metro Parks Mounted Patrol

Interview opportunities

Monique Horton Odom, Parks Director

Francois de Kock, Assistant Parks Director for Greenways and Open Space

Captain Chris Holden, Parks Police Captain

Meg Morgan, Executive Director of Greenways for Nashville

Jordan Huffman, District 14 Councilman