Mayor Freddie O’Connell announces acquisition of 300 acres for Beaman Park

Today, Mayor Freddie O’Connell announced in conjunction with The Conservation Fund that the city is acquiring 300 acres of forestland that will expand Alvin G. Beaman Park and permanently protect one of Nashville's most significant natural landscapes.

The Conservation Fund acquired the property and will temporarily hold it before transferring it to Metro Nashville Parks for permanent public ownership and management.

“A forest is not scenery. A forest is infrastructure. It cools our summers. It slows our floodwater. It filters our streams. It cleans the air we breathe — and it reduces the illnesses that come when that air goes bad,” Mayor Freddie O’Connell said. “I’m grateful to my team, Metro Parks, The Conservation Fund, and all the funders who helped get this acquisition over the finish line.”

The addition expands the park's footprint within the city’s Highland Rim Forest, one of the largest intact forest ecosystems in the Southeast. As Nashville continues to grow, conserving this at-risk property will help preserve the city's tree canopy, protect wildlife habitat and streams, and expand opportunities for hiking, recreation, and access to nature.

"Protecting this land ensures one of Nashville's treasured natural landscapes will benefit people and wildlife for generations to come," said Zachary Lesch-Huie, Tennessee state director for The Conservation Fund. "We're proud to have led the effort to secure this property alongside Metro Nashville and our partners. As Tennessee continues to grow, we look forward to protecting more of the places that strengthen our communities and connect people to the outdoors."

“The acquisition of this land is a real win for the city and our residents,” said Metro Parks Director Monique Horton Odom. “The assets that come from these additional 300 acres of pristine forest will be a benefit for generations to come. Whether it’s preserving our tree canopy, protecting our wildlife, sustaining our eco-system, or increasing recreational opportunities, the protection of this land is an important page in the park’s history.”

The Conservation Fund utilized $3.2 million from its revolving fund for the project; Metro Nashville committed $1 million toward the project, and the Tennessee Heritage Conservation Trust Fund awarded an additional $1.08 million. Local partners, foundations, and individual donors also supported this park expansion, with the Beaman Family contributing a lead gift of $1 million. These investments will help ensure this important landscape remains protected for future generations.

This expansion of Beaman Park comes as Metro Parks is releasing an update to its master plan, Plan to Play. As Metro grows, its park system must keep up with that growth.

Earlier this month, Mariposa Park opened in South Nashville, and Mayor O’Connell committed to taking the 2026 Greenways Challenge this summer, an initiative that invites Nashvillians to walk, ride, roll or run on all of Nashville’s greenways in 2026. More than 500 have signed up for the challenge.

The Conservation Fund protects the land that sustains us all. We are in the business of conservation, creating innovative solutions that drive nature-based action in all 50 states for climate protection, vibrant communities and sustainable economies. We apply effective strategies, efficient financing approaches, and enduring government, community and private partnerships to protect millions of acres of America’s natural land, cultural sites, recreation areas and working forests and farms.