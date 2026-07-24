Rape Suspect Arrested Thursday After Investigation Revealed Relationship With Teenager

Youth Services Division detectives arrested Shaun Medley, 40, today at his Brick Church Pike apartment after an investigation indicated he was having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy.

Inappropriate photos of the 16-year-old were uploaded to Medley’s Google account that he shared with another man, who reported it to MNPD.

Detectives spoke to the 16-year-old’s mother who confirmed the two met on a dating app and had been seeing each other for the last six months.

The teen was located at Medley’s apartment today.

Medley is charged with aggravated statutory rape and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He is now jailed on $60,000 bond.