Investigators Working to Identify Sedan Involved in May 30 Hit and Run on Millwood Drive

Traffic Division investigators are working to identify the vehicle involved in the May 30 hit and run on Millwood Drive near Murfreesboro Pike that caused a 44-year-old woman to lose her leg.

The investigation to this point shows a dark maroon sedan (seen in attached photos) struck the 44-year-old as she was standing behind her parked vehicle on the side of the road then drove off. The sedan will likely now have damage to the passenger side corner of the windshield.

The woman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she lost her leg due to the severity of her injury.

Anyone with information on the sedan or the driver involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.