Centinela ceremony marks staff promotions

Centinela State Prison hosted a July 6 ceremony acknowledging recent promotions for non-custody and custody staff.

Centinela’s Honor Guard conducted the presentation of colors and staff sang the National Anthem.

The ceremony then flowed into recognizing Senior Accounting Officer Catherine Gonzalez. Associate Warden H. Perez congratulated her on her promotion and her hard work over her years of service.

Marco Wilson promoted to Correctional Plant Supervisor, Robert Scott promoted to Correctional Plant Manager II, and J. Ruiz promoted to correctional captain. Managers spoke on their behalf, offering insight into their promotional journeys.

Warden A. Green greeted family, friends and staff and gave an encouraging speech to all the newly promoted staff. Families in attendance said they were thankful to be part of these special moments.

They celebrated during the ceremony alongside staff who were able to attend and take pictures.

Story by Lt. M. Ramos

Photos by Sgt. C. Valencia

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