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Joe Martinez, retired correctional lieutenant

Joe Martinez, a retired correctional lieutenant from RJ Donovan Correctional Facility (RJD), passed away June 18, 2026. He worked for the department for 26 years.

Martinez began his career with the department in July 1986 as a cadet at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center. After graduating from the academy in September 1986, he reported to California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi.

In July 1987, Martinez transferred to RJD in San Diego. Ten years later, in September 1997, Martinez promoted to sergeant at Centinela State Prison.

Then, in October 2007, Martinez promoted to lieutenant at California Institution for Men in Chino. He returned to RJD in April 2010, where he remained until his retirement in November 2012.

“His loss is felt deeply across multiple institutions and the department,” according to RJD. “Please join us in expressing our condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Joe Martinez.”

A committal service will take place at 1:15 p.m., July 27, at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego. Attendees are welcome to line up at Lane 2 by 1 p.m. to be directed to the service area.

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Joe Martinez, retired correctional lieutenant

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