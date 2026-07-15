Commissioners Approve Social Services Funding for Homeless Programs

The Cape May County Board of Commissioners has approved a contract with the New Jersey Department of Human Services for fiscal year 2027 Social Services programs for the homeless. This critical funding will support essential programs helping individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Cape May County.

The contract provides $420,120 in state grant funding, supplemented by $48,881 in County cash matching funds, for a total of $469,001. The contract period runs from July 21, 2026, through June 30, 2027. The Cape May County Department of Social Services will deliver critical services including food assistance, shelter support, case management, homelessness prevention, and transportation.

These programs play a vital role in addressing immediate needs while helping individuals and families achieve long-term stability through coordinated support and resources.

“Approving this contract reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Cape May County Commissioner Director Leonard C. Desiderio. “Through these services, we provide not only immediate help with food, shelter, and transportation, but also the case management needed to prevent homelessness and promote self-sufficiency. We remain dedicated to compassionate, effective solutions for those facing housing challenges in Cape May County.”

For more information on social services and support programs in Cape May County, visit https://capemaycountynj.gov/984/Division-of-Social-Services