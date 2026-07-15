County Approves Bidding for Goshen Road Resurfacing - Phase 2

The Cape May County Board of Commissioners has taken action to advance critical infrastructure improvements by approving contract documents and authorizing the advertisement for bids for Goshen Road (CR 615) Resurfacing Improvements Phase 2 in Middle Township.

Goshen Road is a key county roadway serving residential areas, local businesses and connecting communities in Middle Township. Phase 1 of the project, which focused on reconstruction from Dias Creek Road northward, included extensive drainage upgrades, removal of old concrete slabs, curb and sidewalk replacements, and asphalt paving. Phase 2 continues this important work to further enhance safety, extend the pavement life, and improve overall road conditions along this vital corridor.

The Board’s action ensures the project can move forward through a competitive bidding process, reflecting the County’s ongoing commitment to maintaining safe and reliable roadways for residents and visitors.

“This resolution represents an important step in completing the Goshen Road Project for Middle Township residents and businesses,” Commissioner Director Leonard C. Desiderio said. “The comprehensive approach to repaving and improving drainage on this key county artery will improve safety and mobility for the communities, businesses and public facilities that rely on this route daily.”

The full resolution was approved at the Board’s June 14 meeting. Bids will be advertised in accordance with applicable public contracting laws.