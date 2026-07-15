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Rutland Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B4005468

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jakubowski                             

STATION: Rutland Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 07/15/26 at approximately 1349 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clarendon, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Michael Greene                                              

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/15/26 at approximately 1349 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed violation on US Route 7 in Clarendon, VT. Troopers identified the operator as Michael Greene.

 

While speaking with the male identified as Michael Greene (39), it was learned he had an active in-state arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of driving with a suspended license. Greene was also found to be operating with a criminally suspended license at the time of the stop.

 

Greene was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Greene was transported to the Marble Valley Correctional Facility. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/16/26 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Y

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

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Rutland Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Criminal DLS

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