Rutland Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4005468
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jakubowski
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 07/15/26 at approximately 1349 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Clarendon, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Michael Greene
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/15/26 at approximately 1349 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed violation on US Route 7 in Clarendon, VT. Troopers identified the operator as Michael Greene.
While speaking with the male identified as Michael Greene (39), it was learned he had an active in-state arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of driving with a suspended license. Greene was also found to be operating with a criminally suspended license at the time of the stop.
Greene was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Greene was transported to the Marble Valley Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/16/26 at 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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