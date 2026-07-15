FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 15, 2026

County project to remove large sediment at

Wesley Lake has been completed

ASBURY PARK/NEPTUNE, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners are proud to announce that the large sediment at Wesley Lake has been removed and the project has been completed.

“On behalf of my fellow Commissioners, I want to commend our public works employees for completing sediment removal at Wesley Lake earlier today, helping restore the lake’s drainage capacity,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “When Asbury Park and Neptune Township requested the County’s assistance, our crews responded quickly to complete the project efficiently and professionally, at no cost to either municipality.”

Commissioner Director Arnone said the project exemplifies the results of collaboration between Monmouth County and its municipalities.

“The County is committed to supporting our municipalities and providing assistance whenever possible,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “The work at Wesley Lake highlights the results that can be achieved through a strong partnership between Monmouth County and its municipal partners.”

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.

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ASBURY PARK/NEPTUNE, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners are proud to announce that the large sediment at Wesley Lake has been removed and the project has been completed.