For Immediate Release:

July 15, 2026

Board of County Commissioners invites everyone to the 2026 Monmouth County Fair

East Freehold Showgrounds from July 22–26

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association, invites residents and visitors to attend the 2026 Monmouth County Fair, taking place Wednesday, July 22, through Sunday, July 26, at the East Freehold Showgrounds, 1500 Kozloski Road, Freehold.

“The Monmouth County Fair is one of the highlights of summer, bringing families, friends and visitors together to celebrate everything that makes our community special,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “From showcasing our agricultural roots to recognizing the work of local organizations and volunteers, the Fair has something for everyone. We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors for five days of family-friendly entertainment, activities and celebrating our great County.”

“The Monmouth County Fair spotlights the outstanding programs and facilities of the Monmouth County Park System while celebrating the traditions of a classic county fair,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System. “From live entertainment and amusement rides to home and garden exhibits, animal shows and educational displays, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

“The hard work and achievements of our 4-H members will be on full display at the Monmouth County Fair,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Rutgers Cooperative Extension. “From farm animal exhibits to creative projects and demonstrations, our 4-H members will showcase the skills they’ve developed throughout the year. I encourage everyone to visit the 4-H exhibits and see firsthand how 4-H helps these impressive young people build confidence, develop leadership skills, and give back to their communities.”

Visitors are also invited to stop by the Monmouth County Government Tent to learn more about County programs, services and resources. Participating departments include Tourism, the County Clerk, Surrogate, Human Resources, Health and Human Services, Mosquito Control, Transportation, Workforce Development, the Monmouth County Library System and Brookdale Community College.

The Fair will be open from 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

General admission is $10 for adults, while children ages 12 and under are admitted free. Veterans and active-duty military with valid identification receive free admission. On Sunday, admission is also free for seniors ages 65 and older and students with valid identification. Half-price admission is available during the first two hours of each day.

For more information about the 2026 Monmouth County Fair, visit monmouthcountyfair.com.

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.