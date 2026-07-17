FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 17, 2026

County Commissioners urge residents to take precautions as wildfire smoke impacts air quality

Freehold, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is urging residents to monitor air quality conditions and take appropriate precautions as smoke from ongoing Canadian wildfires continues to impact air quality.

“The health and safety of our residents remains our top priority,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “While the wildfire activity is occurring hundreds of miles away, the resulting smoke can still significantly affect local air quality. We encourage residents to stay informed, limit outdoor activities when conditions worsen, and take steps to protect themselves and their families.”

According to the New Jersey Department of Health, air quality levels may reach unhealthy ranges, particularly for children, older adults, pregnant individuals, and those with asthma, heart disease, or other respiratory conditions. Fine particulate matter contained in wildfire smoke can travel long distances and may cause coughing, throat irritation, shortness of breath, and other health concerns.

“The most effective way to reduce exposure to wildfire smoke is to stay indoors with windows and doors closed whenever possible. Residents should also consider running air conditioning systems on recirculation mode and reducing strenuous outdoor activities during periods of poor air quality.

“Even healthy individuals may experience symptoms when air quality deteriorates,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Department of Health and Human Services. “Those who are especially vulnerable should pay close attention to air quality alerts and consult their healthcare provider if they experience respiratory distress or worsening symptoms.”

Residents can monitor current air quality conditions through AirNow.gov and find additional information about air quality alerts on the National Weather Service website, weather.gov.

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.