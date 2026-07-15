Crawford-Backed Measure Clarifying Compensation for Wrongfully Convicted Individuals Signed by Governor

CHICAGO – State Rep. Michael Crawford, D-Chicago, is celebrating the signing of legislation that strengthens Illinois’ commitment to justice by clarifying compensation for individuals who have been wrongfully convicted and later exonerated.

“Justice does not end when a conviction is overturned,” Crawford said. “For those who have lost years of freedom because they were wrongfully arrested, jailed, and convicted for crimes they did not commit, rebuilding a life takes time and resources. This legislation helps provide a pathway toward that recovery while reinforcing our commitment to accountability and fairness.”

House Bill 3663 updates the Court of Claims Act to clarify how compensation is calculated for individuals who unjustly served time in prison, county jail, county juvenile detention facilities, Illinois Youth Centers, or while on parole or probation before receiving a Certificate of Innocence from the court. The law provides greater consistency in compensation awards while reinforcing Illinois’ commitment to fairness and accountability.

“I was proud to serve as the Chief House Co-Sponsor of House Bill 3663 because our justice system must be willing to correct its mistakes,” Crawford said. “These are people who should never have been arrested, jailed, or convicted in the first place. While no law can restore the years that were taken from them, Illinois has a responsibility to provide fair compensation and treat them with dignity and respect as they rebuild their lives.”

House Bill 3663 was signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker and takes effect immediately.