Briel Named Illinois Farm Bureau ‘Friend of Agriculture’

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. – In recognition of her work advocating for conservation and rural families in agriculture, state Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, received the 2026 Illinois Farm Bureau Friend of Agriculture Award Saturday at the LaSalle County Fair.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from a community of advocates that have the same values and fight as I do—protecting our environment, supporting our farmers and ensuring that the families who work tirelessly to put food on the table have the resources they need to do their jobs best,” said Briel. “It’s beyond motivating that my time in Springfield working across aisles is little by little, day by day, improving the lives of neighbors back home.”

The Illinois Farm Bureau is one of the state’s largest grassroots organizations focused on improving the economic well-being of agriculture and the quality of family farm life. Briel was awarded the annual Friend of Agriculture award for leading and supporting a series of legislation this year that protects Illinois’ environment, supports farmers and agriculture workers, incentivizes sustainability and cuts red tape limiting resources and production.

“The work is far from over and I’ll continue working on legislation that protects farmers, their rights and their land,” said Briel.

For more information, please email contact@staterepbriel.com.