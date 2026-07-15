Rep. Rashid On Majority of U.S. House Democratic Caucus Voting to End Arms Funding to Israel

BERWYN, Ill. — Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid (D-Bridgeview) issued the following statement in response to a majority of U.S. House Democrats voting in favor of Rep. Massie’s amendment to strike $3.3 billion in funding for the Israeli military from the federal budget:

“A majority of U.S. House Democrats voted against arming Israel because they heard what the American people have been saying clearly: our tax dollars should not bankroll bombs that destroy hospitals, schools, and refugee camps.

“Americans are fed up with writing the Israeli government a blank check to kill Palestinians and drag our country into war. History will not be kind to those who had the power to act and chose not to.

“Today’s vote was a test of whether ‘never again’ applies to everyone. A majority of House Democrats met that moment. I will keep working with colleagues at every level of government until the United States stops funding this genocide.” – Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid