7-15-26 Community Update Newsletter

These highlights will give residents a quick review of the most recent County Commission meeting, including video, the agenda and other useful links.





County Manager Michele Lieberman presented the County Commission with her Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27) Budget Message.





It reflects the county’s financial strength today and the uncertain environment in which this budget was developed. The recommended General Fund property tax millage rate is the rollback rate of 7.2107 mills, reduced from 7.6000 mills. The rollback rate is the millage rate necessary to generate the same property tax revenue from existing taxable property as the previous year.





This continues a 10-year pattern of General Fund millage reductions and marks the third rollback rate in that period. This recommendation reflects the discipline that has helped the county enter FY27 with sound finances, operational stability, and the flexibility to protect core services.





The tentative budget maintains support for core and essential services that residents depend on every day. Public safety and transportation infrastructure remain the county’s largest investments, with more than $343 million dedicated to these critical services. The budget also supports housing, social services, environmental protection, land conservation, parks, recreation, economic development, and programs that strengthen our quality of life.





﻿Read the Budget Message packet.





Read the complete highlights for this meeting.