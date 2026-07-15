Poe Springs Swimming Area Temporarily Closed

Effective Thursday, July 16, 2026, the designated swimming area at Poe Springs Park will be temporarily closed due to poor water clarity.

Recent conditions have reduced underwater visibility to the point that the county has determined the swimming area is no longer safe for public use.

The remainder of Poe Springs Park will remain open, including the picnic areas, trails, and boat ramp. Visitors may continue to enjoy these amenities, including launching kayaks and canoes.

County staff will monitor water clarity on a weekly basis, and the swimming area will reopen as soon as visibility returns to a safe level.

The county appreciates the public's patience and cooperation as we prioritize visitor safety.

For more information, contact Alachua County Parks and Open Space Director Jason Maurer at 352-213-4796 or jmaurer@alachuacounty.gov.