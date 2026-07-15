Highlights from the July 14, 2026 County Commission Meeting

Announcements

Communications Director Mark Sexton announced that Alachua County Fire Rescue interim Chief Jeff Taylor earned the prestigious Chief Fire Officer designation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence (CPSE). The CFO designation is one of the fire service's highest professional credentials, recognizing leaders who demonstrate excellence in executive leadership, strategic planning, emergency service management and a commitment to continuous professional development. Taylor is one of 2,000 officers worldwide who have achieved the distinction.

Sexton also reminded residents that the upcoming Disability Awareness Expo is still accepting vendor applications. The registration deadline is July 17. Applications can be submitted online.

The event will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center in Gainesville.

Sexton also showed a feature video celebrating the opening of Little Lake Santa Fe Preserve, a 69-acre natural area that was protected through a partnership between the county and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP). The trailhead and a small parking area are located at 20201 NE 132nd Ave. in Waldo.

Watch the announcements.

Budget Message

County Manager Michele Lieberman presented the County Commission with her Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27) Budget Message.

It reflects the county’s financial strength today and the uncertain environment in which this budget was developed. The recommended General Fund property tax millage rate is the rollback rate of 7.2107 mills, reduced from 7.6000 mills. The rollback rate is the millage rate necessary to generate the same property tax revenue from existing taxable property as the previous year.

This continues a 10-year pattern of General Fund millage reductions and marks the third rollback rate in that period. This recommendation reflects the discipline that has helped the county enter FY27 with sound finances, operational stability, and the flexibility to protect core services.

The tentative budget maintains support for core and essential services that residents depend on every day. Public safety and transportation infrastructure remain the county’s largest investments, with more than $343 million dedicated to these critical services. The budget also supports housing, social services, environmental protection, land conservation, parks, recreation, economic development, and programs that strengthen our quality of life.

Read the Budget Message packet.

Watch the Budget Message presentation.

Proposed Millage Rates

The commission set the proposed millage rates for FY 2027. The county will have a rollback rate of 7.2107 mills, a reduction of 0.3893 mills, generating an estimated $183.9 million.

The Municipal Service Taxing Unit – Law Enforcement will remain the same at 3.5678 mills, generating an estimated $37 million.

The final adoption of the rates and county budget will occur in September.

Fire Services Assessment

The county’s fire assessment will remain the same as last year (Tier 1 at $132.47 and Tier 2 at $7.28 per Equivalent Benefit Unit). The rates will generate an estimated $24.4 million for fire services.

Solid Waste Assessment

The county’s solid waste assessment rates will remain unchanged from last year, allowing the county to collect approximately $13 million.

Stormwater Assessment

The county’s stormwater assessment will remain at $60 per Equivalent Residential Unit (ERU), allowing the county to collect an estimated $3.6 million.

Watch the discussions on the millage rates and assessments.

2025 Financial Report and Audit

The commission accepted the 2025 fiscal year comprehensive financial report and independent audit, completed by Purvis Gray and Company, LLP.

Watch the discussion.

Regional Transit Service

The commission directed staff to draft a contract for FY 27 with the City of Gainesville for Regional Transit Service (RTS), with the county providing $1.8 million in funding.

Watch the discussion.

Watermelon Pond Property Purchase

The commission authorized the purchase of land in the Watermelon Pond project area in Newberry. The 635-acre site features sandhill, wet prairie, sandhill upland lake and xeric hammock, pine plantation, agricultural row crops and more.

The acquisition price is $5.24 million, paid for with the voter-approved Wild Spaces Public Places surtax.

Watch the discussion.

Workforce Housing Council

The commission heard a presentation from the Florida Workforce Housing Council. Staff will return in August after reviewing the recommendations for implementing the project.

Watch the discussion.

Gainesville Thrives

The commission heard a report on Gainesville Thrives’ early literacy initiatives and community impact.

Watch the discussion.

Disability Advisory Committee Report

The commission heard an annual report and work plan from the county’s Citizens Disability Advisory Committee.

Watch the discussion.

Recognitions



Commissioner Mary Alford proclaimed July as Disability Awareness Month in Alachua County.

Read the proclamation.

Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler proclaimed July as Parks and Recreation Month.

Read the proclamation.

Employees were recognized for their length of service working for the residents of Alachua County.

Watch the recognitions.

Watch the full July 14 afternoon video and agenda.

Watch the full July 14 evening video and agenda. ​