Joint BCC - TDC Meeting Canceled

A joint workshop meeting between the Walton County Board of County Commissioners and the Tourist Development Council, scheduled for August 18, has been cancelled. No other joint workshops are scheduled for this year. The joint meetings between the two agencies are expected to resume in 2027.



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