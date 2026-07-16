WeldQC Expands Global Focus to Support Naval Fabricators Across AUKUS Shipbuilding Programs

Purpose-built NAVSEA welding compliance platform helps defense suppliers streamline qualification management, improve traceability and support naval production.

As naval shipbuilding expands across AUKUS nations, suppliers need a simpler way to manage compliant, traceable welding documentation. NavWeld was built specifically to meet that need.” — Michael Clark, General Manager

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom continue expanding naval shipbuilding capacity through the AUKUS security partnership, the demand for qualified suppliers capable of meeting increasingly complex welding and documentation requirements continues to grow.To help address that need, WeldQC is expanding its global focus with NavWeld , a purpose-built welding qualification and compliance management platform developed specifically for naval fabrication and defense suppliers.Unlike general-purpose welding documentation software, NavWeld was designed around the qualification workflows required to support NAVSEA welding programs. The platform helps organizations develop and manage Procedure Qualification Records (PQRs), Welding Procedure Specifications (WPSs), Welder Performance Qualifications (WPQs), and supporting documentation through a structured digital workflow."As naval shipbuilding accelerates across AUKUS nations, suppliers are being asked to deliver not only high-quality fabrication, but also complete, accurate, and traceable welding documentation," said Michael Clark, General Manager. "NavWeld helps organizations simplify that process by providing a centralized system built specifically for naval welding compliance."Governments across AUKUS member nations continue investing in submarine construction, surface combatants, sustainment programs, and broader defense industrial capacity. As new suppliers enter the naval industrial base and existing manufacturers expand operations, welding qualification management and documentation consistency become increasingly important to supporting program success.NavWeld helps organizations:Develop NAVSEA-compliant PQRs and WPSsManage welder qualification records and continuityAutomate qualification logic and required documentationImprove traceability across welding procedures and qualificationsReduce manual effort associated with qualification managementDesigned for naval fabricators, defense manufacturers, module suppliers, repair contractors, and other organizations supporting military shipbuilding, NavWeld provides a structured approach to managing welding compliance while improving visibility across engineering, quality assurance, and production teams.As part of its broader growth strategy, WeldQC is working to support organizations throughout the expanding naval industrial base, helping suppliers modernize qualification management as shipbuilding programs become increasingly digital and documentation requirements continue to evolve.About WeldQCWeldQC develops digital welding quality and compliance solutions for naval fabrication and defense manufacturing. Its software helps organizations manage welding procedures, qualifications, inspections, and quality data through purpose-built applications designed to improve traceability, reduce manual effort, and support compliant welding operations.For more information, visit WeldQC's website

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