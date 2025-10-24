Rezatec Empowers City of Olathe with Data-Driven Pipeline Risk Solution

Rezatec for Geospatial Pipeline Risk

OLATHE, KS, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rezatec is proud to announce the successful deployment of its Pipeline Risk solution for the City of Olathe in Kansas , empowering the utility to transition from a reactive approach to a highly strategic, data-driven model for managing its extensive water mains network.ChallengeThe City of Olathe’s water system spans over 623 miles of transmission and distribution mains serving around 100,000 residents. Prior to working with Rezatec, the city lacked validated data to assess pipeline performance trends or to identify which types of pipes were deteriorating faster. Maintenance decisions were largely based on staff feedback rather than empirical insight, making prioritization and funding justification difficult.SolutionRezatec’s Pipeline Risk solution was selected after a rigorous two- to three-year evaluation of platforms. A key differentiator was Rezatec’s ability to derive missing information from existing city records and demonstrate predictive capability even when data was incomplete. With the implementation, the City of Olathe improved its datasets, increased field crew awareness of data quality, and integrated Rezatec’s predictive insights with its existing mapping systems.Results & ImpactThe deployment delivered measurable benefits: the city can now prioritize pipeline replacements based on real performance data, integrating street condition ratings and other variables for strategic decision-making. Over a four-year period, maintenance teams were able to monitor system deterioration and forecast failures. As a result, the city increased its annual pipeline replacement budget from approximately USD 1.5 million to USD 6 million, targeting the highest-risk network segments in a more cost-effective way. In model validation, more than 50% of all reported pipeline breaks occurred within the highest-risk 25% of pipes, confirming the accuracy of Rezatec’s analytics and reinforcing investment confidence.Future OutlookLooking ahead, the City of Olathe plans to deepen its use of Rezatec’s platform by refining data collection workflows and expanding geospatial insights to support long-term infrastructure planning. The shift from reactive maintenance to proactive risk management sets a strong foundation for system resilience and sustainable service delivery.About RezatecRezatec develops advanced geospatial analytics solutions for infrastructure, environmental, and natural-resource sectors. By combining satellite, terrestrial, and historical datasets with proprietary machine-learning models, Rezatec enables organizations to transform complex data into actionable insight, improving operational efficiency, risk management, and long-term planning.

