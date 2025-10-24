Paulin Research Group Expands 2025 Code Support in Build 2025.9.0.3066

Multiple FEA Nozzle Analysis with PVPTPro

PRG’s Build 2025.9.0.3066 adds 2025 ASME and CSA code updates, new FEA validation tools, and refined fatigue and flexible shell element calculations.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paulin Research Group (PRG) has released Build 2025.9.0.3066 , a major update extending compliance with the latest 2025 ASME and CSA code revisions. The release strengthens engineering accuracy across PRG’s analysis tools, including NozzlePRO, PVPTPro, BoxPRO, and FEPipe, ensuring alignment with evolving industry standards.The 2025.9.0.3066 build incorporates the revised ASME B16.5 and B16.47 standards, updating hub height limits to meet the latest code definitions for flange analysis. These updates maintain conformity for critical design evaluations and support engineering teams transitioning to the 2025 ASME framework.Enhanced Validation and Analysis ToolsA new CSA B51:24 Annex J report is now available across NozzlePRO, PVPTPro, and BoxPRO, enabling direct verification of finite element analysis (FEA) validation. This addition provides engineers with structured documentation aligned with CSA standards for vessel design and component testing.Fatigue and Structural UpdatesFatigue assessments for smooth bars have been recalibrated according to the 2025 ASME Section VIII, Division 2, Part 5 criteria. The update refines allowable stress and cycle calculations to improve predictive accuracy in fatigue life estimation. Additionally, the Flanged and Flued functionality now follows the 2025 ASME Section VIII, Division 2 Flexible Shell Element (FSE) revisions, ensuring precision in flexible shell element evaluations.AvailabilityBuild 2025.9.0.3066 is available immediately to all licensed users under active maintenance agreements. A demonstration video outlining the new capabilities and code changes is accessible to users for a guided walkthrough of the enhancements.For more information on the latest release, visit www.paulin.com/release-notes About Paulin Research GroupPaulin Research Group (PRG) is a leading provider of advanced engineering analysis software for the pressure vessel, piping, and component design industries. With decades of expertise in finite element analysis and code compliance, PRG develops solutions that enable engineers worldwide to achieve greater accuracy, efficiency, and confidence in mechanical design and assessment.

